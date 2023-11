Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

9 November 2023 at 9.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s directed share issue as a part of the long-term share savings plan

As part of the Aktia Group’s employee share savings plan AktiaUna 2023–2024, Aktia Bank Plc has issued a total of 87,022 new shares. The share issue is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 April 2023.

Aktia Bank Plc’s share savings plan AktiaUna is open for all employees in the group and a participant is offered the opportunity to save a proportion of his or her salary to be used for acquisition of Aktia shares (so called savings shares). The employee share savings plan is further described in Aktia’s annual and sustainability report.

The new shares are savings shares subscribed for the participants with the participants’ savings accrued during 1 April 2023 – 30 September 2023. The subscription price is 8.18 euro per share, which is based on the volume weighted average share price on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1–31 October 2023 with a 10 per cent discount.

The new shares will be entered into the Trade Register approximately on 22 November 2023 and will be applied for public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately as of 23 November 2023. The number of shares in Aktia after this share issue will increase up to 72,644,887 shares. The share subscription price will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2023 amounted to EUR 13.8 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.