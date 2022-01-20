Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

20 January 2022 at 4.30 p.m.

Aktia issued a EUR 500 million covered bond

On Tuesday 18 January 2022, Aktia Bank Plc issued a new EUR 500 million covered bond, due in October 2028. The bond was priced at a negative margin compared to swap rates (MS -1). This was the first Finnish covered bond in 2022. Aktia’s previous corresponding issue took place in 2019.

The final order book included subscription offers corresponding to over EUR 1.1 billion from over 45 investors. Most of the orders were received from the Nordic countries, approximately 43 per cent, more than half of them from Finnish investors. Subscription orders were also submitted for example from Germany and Austria (35 per cent) and from the Netherlands and Luxembourg (14 per cent).

The issuing banks were ABN Amro, Danske Bank, LBBW, Nordea and Swedbank.

"The issue was very successful and attracted a great deal of interest in the European investor community. It is great that Aktia's stable and predictable business and consistent implementation of the strategy are reflected in strong demand in the debt market,” says Outi Henriksson, CFO of Aktia.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. 010 247 7211

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com