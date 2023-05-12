Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 13:00:00

AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PARTICIPATE IN 2023 GUGGENHEIM HEALTHCARE TALKS: RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS DAY

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shulamit Ron-Bigger, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the 2023 Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Radiopharmaceuticals Day, held on May 15 in New York City. Alongside the leading thinkers in cancer research, Aktis senior leadership will provide a company overview in a fireside chat at 2:10 pm ET, as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

(PRNewsfoto/Aktis Oncology)

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

