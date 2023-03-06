|
AKTIS ONCOLOGY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE COWEN 43RD ANNUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced that company management of Aktis Oncology, including Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shulamit Ron-Bigger, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Benedum, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of CMC, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at Cowen's 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
About Aktis Oncology
Aktis Oncology is a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM Capital, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology's molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.
