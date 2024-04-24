24.04.2024 13:31:45

Aktsiaselts Infortar 2023 audited Annual Report

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar approved the audited annual report for 2023 and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

Major events

Energy

-        The group's electricity and gas sales volumes doubled in 2023, reaching a total of 15.9 TWh in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

-        The most substantial investment in 2023 was the acquisition of Gaso, which owns the gas distribution network in Latvia. This led to a significant expansion in the infrastructure segment, complementing energy sales and production.

Maritime transport

-        In the maritime transport sector, Infortar continued to increase its shareholding in AS Tallink Grupp, and as of today, the ownership in AS Tallink Grupp stands at 42.33%.

Real estate

-        In the real estate sector, Infortar group major development projects included the construction of the logistics center in Saue and the new bridge in Pärnu, and the expansion of the Tallink logistics center.

KEY FIGURES OF FINANCIAL YEAR

Key figures12 months 202312 months 2022
Sales revenue, m€1 084,6261 053,712
Gross profit, m€149,473126,537
EBITDA, m€143,283120,046
EBITDA margin (%)13,2%11,4%
Net profit, EBIT, m€123,62899,140
Total profit, m€293,83096,124
Net profit from recurring business operations 1138,746106,616
EPS (euros)214.624.77
Total equity820,210568, 677
Total liabilities441,160427,205
Net debt354,045367,203
Long-term debt / EBITDA2.0x1.7x

1 Includes a one-time profit of 159 million euros from the acquisition of Gaso, and in 2023, additional real estate revaluations. 2 The calculation is based on the number of shares as of 31.12.2023, totaling to 21 045 000 shares, from which the number of treasury shares, totaling to 945 000 shares, has been deducted.

Revenue

2023, the group's consolidated revenue increased by 30.9 million euros to 1,084.6 million euros (consolidated revenue for 2022 was 1,053.7 million euros). Revenue growth was driven by the increase in gas sales volumes and the expanded market share in the Baltic-Finnish region, reaching to 25%.

EBITDA and segment reporting

The annual EBITDA of the Energy segment was 135,9 million euros in 2023 (106.3 million euros in 2022). The profitability is connected with the increase in market share and the doubling of sales volumes. The group's subsidiary, AS Eesti Gaas, actively manages market price risks by utilizing regional Natural Gas storage options and using relevant financial derivative instruments.        

The annual EBITDA of the Shipping segment was 214.5 million euros in the 2023 (135.8 million euros in 2022). Infortar consolidates the results of AS Tallink Grupp using the equity method, in accordance with its percentage of ownership in AS Tallink Grupp. However, in segment reporting, the results of Tallink Grupp AS, include 100% of the EBITDA, as it is in accordance with applicable accounting rules.

In the Real Estate segment, the profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of separate real estate companies’ results. In 2023, the total annual EBITDA of real estate was 12.3 million euros (in 2022, the total annual EBITDA of real estate was 11.4 million euros). In 2023, three new buildings were added to the portfolio at the addresses Liivalaia 9, Tähesaju 9, and Tähesaju 11.

Net profit

The consolidated net profit for the year 2023 is 293.8 million euros (compared to 96.1 million euros in the year 2022). One-time significant transactions impacting the net profit include the acquisition of the Latvian gas distribution company Gaso and the effects of property revaluation. Non-recurring items affecting previous year net profit include the extraordinary profit booked from acquisition of the Latvian gas distribution company Gaso and the revaluation of the real estate portfolio. Infortar’s net profit from recurring operations (excluding non-recurring items, which affect comparability) is 144,8 million euros.

The consolidated operating profit for 2023 was 123.6 million euros (compared to 99.1 million euros in 2022).

Investments

In the past three years (2021-2023), Infortar Group has invested approximately 265 million euros, with the largest investment being the acquisition of Gaso in 2023.

Infortar will continue its investments in the future. Investments already planned for the years 2024 and 2025 totaling approximately 110 million euros. The major ongoing development projects include the establishment of a logistics center in Saue and the construction of a 4MW solar power plant in Latvia.

Financing

The total loan and leasing obligations in 2023 amounted to 441.2 million euros (compared to 427.2 million euros in 2022). Financing activities cash flow also includes the proceeds from the initial public offering, which amounted to 31.2 million euros.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy confirmed on October 31, 2023, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per fiscal year. Dividend payments are made semi-annually. The Management Board and The Supervisory Board propose to General Meeting of Shareholders to pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for the 2023 financial results. 

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Audited, € thousand

12-month 2023

12-month 2022

 
 
Revenue1 084 6261 053 712 
Cost of sales-934 811-927 175 
Gross profit/ loss149 473126 537 
Marketing expenses-1 620-1 408 
Administrative expenses-22 085-17 520 
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the    investment property-4 074-10 492 
Other operating income4 4922 261 
Other operating expenses-2 258-238 
Operating profit/ loss123 62899 140 
Financial income2 765680 
Financial expenses -22 750-6 275 
Profit (loss) from investments in the equity method39 6398 157 
Gain from discount purchase159 1580 
Profit (loss) before tax302 440101 702 
Income tax expense-8 610-5 578 
Net profit of the financial year293 83096 124 
Equity holders of the Parent293 77895 943 
Minority interests52181 
Other comprehensive income   
Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations-440 
Cash flow hedges - the effective portion of a change in fair value *-58 18994 772 
Exchange rate differences from the translation of foreign subsidiaries-423 
Total other comprehensive income-58 27594 775 
Total comprehensive income / loss for the financial year235 555190 899 
Attributable to:   
Equity holders of the Parent235 547190 718 
Minority interests52181 
 14,6215,23 
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)14,5615,23 

* The revaluations of non-monetary derivative instruments in consolidated profits do not affect the profitability or cash flow generation ability of AS Eesti Gaas or Infortar's main business activities.

Consolidated statement of financial position

Audited, € thousand31.12.202331.12.2022
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents87 11560 002
Short-term derivatives28 72871 109
Derivative financial assets5 958108 917
Trade and other receivables162 575122 006
Prepayments24 60376 752
Prepayments for inventories146 88416 654
Total current assets455 863455 440
   
Investments to associates346 014296 061
Derivative and other financial assets1 12512 866
Long-term loans9 07215 736
Long-term requirements176 024160 540
Investment property446 748147 724
Property, plant and equipment14 3668 853
Intangible assets11 30010 192
Right-of-use assets1 004 650651 972
Total non-current assets1 460 5121 107 412
   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings186 025266 308
Payables to suppliers74 75119 845
Tax obligations32 82231 135
Buyers' advances3 09910 169
Other current liabilities15 9736 766
Total current liabilities312 670334 223
   
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings255 135160 897
Other long-term liabilities30 86518 076
Long-term provisions8 399649
Deferred taxes33 23324 890
Total non-current liabilities327 632204 512
Total liabilities640 302538 735
   
Share capital2 1051 985
Own shares-95-95
Share premium29 3440
Reserve capital28 14384 162
risk hedging reserve*24 11882 307
Unrealized currency translation differences-393
Retained earnings466 140385 947
Net profit of the financial year293 77895 943
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent819 376567 945
Minority interests834732
Total equity820 210568 677
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1 460 5121 107 412

*This represents a change in the accounting for risk management positions, which affects the consolidated profit result.

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Audited, € thousand

 2023

2022

 
 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net profit of the financial year302 440101 702 
Adjustments:-104 561-39 818 
    
Income tax paid-267-4 051 
Changes in assets related to op.activities54 540-116 072 
Changes in inventories-61 9143 667 
Changes in liabilities related to op.activities-40655 611 
Net cash from operating activities189 8321 039 
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Acquisition / reduction of capital of associates-113 728-4 895 
Given loans0-6 438 
Paybacks from given loans, and interest gain9 343992 
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-18 143-14 250 
Purchases Investment property-18 556-23 881 
Net cash used in investing activities-141 084-48 472 
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Received government grants03 251 
Changes in overdraft14 348-9 456 
Proceeds from borrowings130 567193 397 
Repayments of borrowings-312 846-98 833 
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-2 233-2 037 
Interest paid-22 224-7 960 
Dividends paid-15 750-16 110 
Proceeds from share emission29 4640 
Net cash used in financing activities-21 63562 252 
    
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW27 11314 819 
    
Cash at the beginning of the year60 00245 183 
Cash at the end of the period87 11560 002 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash27 11314 819 
Cash flows from financing activities   

                        

Aktsiaselts Infortar consolidated annual report 2023 is attached to this notice and will be made available on website www.infortar.ee/en/reports.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 110,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,308 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
phone: +372 5156662

https://infortar.ee/en/investor

 

Attachments


