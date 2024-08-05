|
05.08.2024 17:00:00
Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the Q2 2024
Infortar organized a webinar for investors on 5 August 2024 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 14:00 (EET) in English to introduce the second quarter 2024 results. The webinar was attended by Managing Director of Infortar Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.
Webinar is available at followings links:
The webinar presentation is enclosed and also available at Infortar investor web https://infortar.ee/en/reports.
Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 46,8% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,344 people.
Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
phone: +372 5156662
https://infortar.ee/en/investor
Attachment
