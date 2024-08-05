Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for second quarter of 2024

Infortar will organize a webinar for introducing 2. quarter 2024 results today. Please join the webinar via the following links:



In the first half of the year, Infortar's sales volumes increased by 40 percent, reaching 576 million euros. The company's net profit amounted to 73 million euros. The value of Infortar's assets reached 1.5 billion euros, and investments totalled 41 million euros.

"In the first half of the year, we have strengthened our positions in the Finnish and Baltic energy markets, gained additional market share, increased sales, and filled gas storage capacities for the next season – our fundamental indicators are strong and liquidity position is solid, this is a good platform for continuing our investments," noted Infortar's Chairman of the Board, Ain Hanschmidt.

"The results of Infortar's main investments are strongly linked with seasonality – the energy sector delivers high numbers during the cold period, whereas maritime transportation’s passenger numbers peak in the summer," Hanschmidt added.

In the first half of this year, Infortar invested 41.3 million euros. The company increased its shareholding in Tallink by 4.5 percent to 46.8 percent, acquired a majority shareholding in the Halinga farm in Pärnumaa, and commissioned a solar park in Nica, Latvia. The focus is on expanding operations in Poland and Germany, as well as gaining access to the wholesale gas market in the Netherlands and Belgium. The construction of the RIMI logistics centre and the new bridge in Pärnu have progressed according to planned schedule.

Infortar’s subsidiary Eesti Gaas (Elenger in foreign markets), which is the largest privately owned energy company in the region, increased its sales volume by 40 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching a total of 10 TWh. The company's gas sales market share in the Finnish-Baltic market stands at 25.4 percent.

The number of Tallink passengers on the Helsinki route has increased compared to last year, while the number of travellers between Finland and Sweden has decreased compared to the same period last year. In June, Infortar announced a voluntary takeover offer to Tallink's shareholders. Although the offer applies equally to all investors, it primarily enhances market liquidity, thereby providing a potential exit opportunity for larger investors who might otherwise face difficulties due to low trading volumes on the stock exchange.

As of June 30 of 2024, Infortar's equity amounted to 840 million euros, and its total assets reached 1.5 billion euros. Compared to the results from the six-month period last year, Infortar's EBITDA and net profit decreased by 11 million euros. For the first six months of 2024, EBITDA was 76 million euros, and net profit was 73 million euros.

KEY FIGURES OF FINANCIAL YEAR 6 months 2024 6 months 2023 Q2

2024 Q2

2023 Revenue (in thousands of EUR) 576 139 560 352 203 555 212 872 Gross profit (in thousands of EUR) 53 089 88 351 3 085 22 346 EBITDA (in thousands of EUR) 75 510 86 571 1 506 34 011 EBITDA margin % 13% 15% 0,7% 16% Operating profit (in thousands of EUR) 63 395 80 427 -4 229 30 748 Net profit (in thousands of EUR) 73 017 83 683 10 955 36 906 Earnings per share (EUR)* 3,6 4,1 0,5 1,8 Total equity (in thousands of EUR) 840 216 575 783 Total liabilities (in thousands of EUR) 448 387 300 217

* Earnings per share have been calculated for all reported periods based on the following formula: net profit for the reporting year divided by the number of issued shares as of June 30, 2024 (6 months 2024 = (72´839 * 1,000) / (21,166,239-945´000) = 3.6 euros per share). In 2023 and 2024, share splits and the issuance of new shares occurred. For comparability purposes, the formula uses the currently valid number of shares each time.

Sales Revenue

In the first half of the 2024 financial year, the group's consolidated sales revenue increased by 15.8 million euros, reaching 576.14 million euros (compared to 560.35 million euros in the first half of 2023). The significant positive impact was due to the growth in the regional gas sales market share to 25.4 percent, which allowed for an increase in sales revenue compared to the previous year.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

Energy Segment: The EBITDA for the energy segment in the first half of the 2024 financial year was 73 million euros (compared to 82 million euros in the first half of 2023).

Maritime transport Segment: The EBITDA for the maritime transport segment in the first half of the 2024 financial year was 81 million euros (compared to 96 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year). Infortar consolidates the results of AS Tallink Grupp using the equity method, meaning that results of AS Tallink Grupp are reflected in the segment reporting according to Infortar's ownership percentage in AS Tallink Grupp. In segment reporting, 100% of AS Tallink Grupp results (including 100% EBITDA) are accounted for in accordance with applicable accounting rules.

Real Estate Segment: The profitability assessment considers the EBITDA of individual real estate companies. The EBITDA for the real estate segment in the first half of the 2024 financial year was 7 million euros (compared to 6 million euros in the first half of 2023).

Net Profit

The consolidated net profit for the first half of the 2024 financial year was 73 million euros (compared to 84 million euros in the first half of the 2023 financial year).

Financing

Loan and lease liabilities amounted to 448.4 million euros in the first half of the 2024 financial year (compared to 300.2 million euros in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year). The company's net debt decreased by 90.9 million euros compared to the end of 2023, totalling 263 million euros. The net debt to EBITDA ratio is 2.1.

Numbers presented in thousands of euros Q2

2024 Q2

2023 6 m 2024 6 m 2023 Sales Revenue 203 555 212 872 576 139 560 352 Cost of Sales -200 420 -183 766 -522 993 -465 051 Impairment of Receivables -50 -6 760 -57 -6 950 Gross Profit 3 085 22 346 53 089 88 351 Marketing Expenses -423 -369 -838 -715 General Administrative Expenses -7 018 -5 145 -14 256 -8 588 Profit (Loss) from Biological Assets -27 0 -27 0 Loss on Changes in Fair Value of Investment Properties 0 0 156 0 Profit (Loss) from Derivative Instruments -137 13 717 24 522 687 Other Operating Income 481 230 1 081 757 Other Operating Expenses -190 -31 -332 -65 Operating Profit -4 229 30 748 63 395 80 427 Profit from Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method 16 885 14 724 18 885 15 447 Financial Income and Expenses Income from Financial Investments 2 738 0 2 738 -24 Interest Expense -6 381 -4 529 -13 126 -8 484 Interest Income 1 760 1 188 3 004 1 833 Profit (Loss) from Foreign Exchange Rate Changes -2 -8 -4 -137 Other Financial Income and Expenses -6 0 -2 0 Total Financial Income and Expenses -1 891 -3 349 -7 390 -6 812 Profit Before Tax 10 765 42 123 74 890 89 062 Corporate Income Tax 190 -5 217 -1 873 -5 379 Profit (Loss) for the Reporting Period 10 955 36 906 73 017 83 683 Including: Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 10 921 36 906 72 983 83 888 Profit (Loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 34 0 34 -205 Other Comprehensive Income for the Reporting Period -33 134 -69 667 Total Comprehensive income for the Reporting Period

Including: 39 883 14 016 Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 39 849 14 221 Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-controlling Interests 34 -205 Basic Earnings per Share 3,61 13,32 Diluted Earnings per Share 3,48 13,17

* The non-cash revaluations of derivative instruments in comprehensive income do not affect the profitability or cash flow generating ability of AS Eesti Gaas or Infortar's core business operations.

Numbers presented in thousands of euros ASSETS 30.06.24 30.06.23 31.12.2023 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 185 243 136 026 87 115 Short-term Financial Investments 1 1 0 Short-term Derivative Instruments 2 511 12 618 28 728 Receivables from Realized Derivative Instruments 1 316 365 5 958 Receivables from Customers 84 856 72 006 162 575 Tax Prepayments 1 014 951 925 Other Receivables and Prepayments 11 285 13 066 20 185 Prepayments for Inventories 4 288 1 238 3 493 Inventories 137 177 124 418 146 884 Biological Assets 425 0 0 Total Current Assets 428 116 360 689 455 863 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investments in Associates 386 702 315 434 346 014 Long-term Derivative Instruments 2 172 3 959 1 125 Long-term Loans and Other Receivables 7 418 9 892 9 072 Investment Properties 184 476 165 815 176 024 Property, Plant, and Equipment 456 339 151 780 446 748 Intangible Assets 14 624 9 054 14 366 Right-of-use Assets 12 498 9 384 11 300 Biological Assets 2 797 0 0 Total non-current assets 1 067 026 665 318 1 004 649 TOTAL ASSETS 1 495 142 1 026 007 1 460 512 CURRENT LIABILITIES Loan Liabilities 129 674 107 937 184 259 Lease Liabilities 1 734 1 136 1 766 Payables to Suppliers 88 009 67 704 74 751 Tax Liabilities 12 193 14 955 32 822 Customer Prepayments 479 1 037 3 099 Realized Derivative Instruments 7 081 6 200 1 463 Other Short-term Liabilities 11 367 4 783 10 851 Short-term Derivative Instruments 14 065 44 3 659 Total Current Liabilities 264 602 203 796 312 670 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term Provisions 10 371 7 492 8 399 Deferred Income Tax Liability 33 435 30 268 33 233 Other Long-term Liabilities 29 302 17 524 30 679 Long-term Derivative Instruments 237 0 186 Loan liabilities 306 571 183 082 246 410 Lease liabilities 10 408 8 062 8 725 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 390 324 246 428 327 632 TOTAL LIABILITIES 654 926 450 224 640 302 EQUITY Share Capital 2 117 1 985 2 105 Treasury Shares -95 -95 -95 Share Premium 32 484 0 29 344 Statutory Reserve 212 205 205 Option Reserve 5 781 2 595 3 864 Hedging Reserve* -9 103 12 623 24 118 Unrealized Exchange Differences 48 20 -39 Reserve for Post-employment Benefit Obligations -44 0 -44 Retained Earnings 729 579 474 015 466 140 Profit for the Reporting Period 72 983 83 888 293 778 Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company 832 942 575 236 819 376 Non-controlling Interests



7 274 547 834 TOTAL EQUITY 840 216 575 783 820 210 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1 495 142 1 026 007 1 460 512

* This represents the change in the accounting hedging position, which affects the comprehensive income result.

Numbers presented in thousands of euros 6 months 2024 6 months 2023 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Profit for the Reporting Period 73 017 83 683 293 830 Adjustments Depreciation and Impairment of Fixed Assets 12 271 6 144 15 581 Change in Value of Investment Properties -156 0 4 074 Profit/Loss from Equity Investments -18 885 -15 447 -39 639 Change in Value of Derivative Instruments 25 168 67 397 54 122 Other Financial Income/Expenses 83 -1 792 -161 965 Accrued Interest Expenses 13 126 8 484 22 573 Profit/Loss from Disposal of Fixed Assets -173 -31 -91 Income from Targeted Financing Recognized in Revenue -84 -313 784 Accrued Income Tax Expense 1 873 5 379 8 610 Income Tax Paid -1 672 -1 -267 Change in Receivables and Prepayments Related to Operating Activities 91 407 151 608 54 540 Change in Inventories 9 606 -39 323 -61 914 Change in Liabilities Related to Operating Activities -27 452 -35 529 -406 Change in Biological Assets 149 0 0 Total Cash Flows from Operating Activities 178 278 230 259 189 832 Cash Flows from investing activities Payments for Purchase of Associates -21 822 -3 927 -10 314 Payments for Purchase of Subsidiaries -5 401 -4 -103 414 Repayments of Loans Granted 1 932 5 844 6 652 Interest Received 2 686 1 834 2 691 Payments for Acquisition of Investment Properties -8 296 -5 275 -18 304 Payments for Acquisition of Property, Plant and other assets -8 213 -8 968 -18 143 Proceeds from Sale of Investment Properties and Fixed Assets 282 33 -252 Total cash Flows from investing activities -38 814 -10 463 -141 084 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Change in Overdraft -15 513 7 499 14 348 Loans Received 107 712 900 287 606 Repayments of Loans Received -92 357 -135 094 -312 846 Repayments of Principal Portion of Lease Liabilities -928 -922 -2 233 Interest Paid -13 070 -8 280 -22 224 Dividends Paid -30 332 -7 875 -15 750 Proceeds from Issuance of Shares 3 152 0 29 464 Total Cash Flows from Financing Activities -41 336 -143 772 -21 635 Total cash flows 98 128 76 024 27 113 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 87 115 60 002 60 002 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 185 243 136 026 87 115 Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents 98 128 76 024 27 113

Infortar operates in six countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 46,8% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 113,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 48 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,344 people.

