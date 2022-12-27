|
27.12.2022 02:12:56
Akulaku Announces $200 Mln Investment From Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(RTTNews) - Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, announced a $200 million investment from Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group or MUFG.
The investment provides additional support for Akulaku's projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.
It is the second strategic investment in the Company this year, following the US$100 million in funding closed from Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand's leading full-service bank, in the beginning of 2022.
In addition, Akulaku said it will enter into a framework agreement to work with MUFG companies across Southeast Asia on technology, product development, financing, and distribution.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor dem Weihnachtswochenende: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich wieder im Plus -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt entwickelte sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schaffte es im späten Handel wieder in die Gewinnzone. Der US-Aktienmarkt tendierte höher.