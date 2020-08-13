Akumin Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (TSX: AKU.U) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the " Corporation ") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (" Q2 Fiscal 2020 ").

Summary Consolidated Financial Results (in thousands, except for per share amounts)



3-month period

ended Jun. 30, 2020 3-month period

ended Jun. 30, 2019 6-month period

ended Jun. 30, 2020 6-month period

ended Jun. 30, 2019 Volume in RVUs 1,094 1,163 2,619 2,229 Revenue 53,628 53,985 124,980 101,536 EBITDA (1) 15,540 11,244 35,853 23,288 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 13,723 12,290 28,691 21,542 EPS –Diluted (0.04) (0.01) (0.02) 0.02 Adjusted EPS – Diluted (1) 0.01 0.06 0.03 0.11 (1) See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Commenting on the Q2 Fiscal 2020 financial results, Riadh Zine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, said, "During the quarter ending June 30, 2020 we generated revenue of $53.6 million. Although our RVU volume during the quarter declined by approximately 28% vs. that in Q1 Fiscal 2020, by effectively implementing our cost containment strategies, and with the help and dedication of our employees, we were able to generate Adjusted EBITDA of $13.7 million.

"Akumin's volume in Q2 Fiscal 2020 was approximately 1,094,000 RVUs, compared to approximately 1,163,000 RVUs in Q2 Fiscal 2019, a decrease of 6%. On an organic volume basis, RVUs decreased by 30% compared to the same prior period. During Q2 Fiscal 2020, our volumes were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr. Zine continued. The Corporation reports the volume of procedures performed in its diagnostic imaging centers based on relative-value units, or RVUs, instead of the number of procedures. RVUs are a standardized measure of value used in the U.S. Medicare reimbursement formula for physician services which provides weighting to distinguish the complexity of different procedures.

"As stay-at-home orders lifted and the general understanding of the coronavirus disease improved, our volume began to recover," added Mr. Zine. "As compared to early March 2020, our daily average volume recovered from a low point of an approximate 55% decline in mid-April 2020, a 25% decline by the end of May 2020 and a 15% decline by the end of June 2020. While we have seen increased pandemic cases in Florida and Texas, two of our major markets, volume in the current Q3 Fiscal 2020 continues to be between 10 and 15% below early March 2020 volumes. This demonstrates the resiliency of the Akumin platform providing an essential healthcare service.

"In addition, we finished the quarter with $28.1 million cash-on-hand. The increase of $11.5 million in the cash position during this quarter is mainly due to Free Cash Flow generation of $4.9 million, and the receipt of a $1.1 million grant from Health and Human Services (HHS) and accelerated Medicare payments of $3.1 million under the expanded Accelerated and Advance Payments Program from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The HHS grant and CMS advance were both received from programs made available to Medicare providers under the CARES Act. The accelerated Medicare payments are expected to be repaid against future Medicare services performed starting in late Q3 2020. Our revolving credit facility has over $40 million in undrawn committed capital, and we have not needed to draw on our revolving credit facility for working capital purposes since the COVID-19 pandemic began."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Call

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for further details. The Corporation's consolidated financial statements for Q2 Fiscal 2020 and related management's discussion and analysis are available under Akumin's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Akumin

Akumin is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia. By combining our clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, our centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Our imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin" and "Adjusted EPS – Diluted". These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 12, 2020 available at www.sedar.com.

We define such non-IFRS measures as follows:

" EBITDA " means net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Corporation before interest expense (net), income tax expense (recovery) and depreciation and amortization.

" Adjusted EBITDA " means EBITDA, as further adjusted for stock-based compensation, impairment of property and equipment, provisions for certain credit losses, settlement costs, provisions, acquisition-related and public offering costs, gains (losses) in the period, one-time adjustments and IFRS 16 impact on leases.

" Adjusted EBITDA Margin " means Adjusted EBITDA divided by the revenue in the period.

" Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin " means Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization and interest expense (excluding IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and interest expense), taxed at Akumin's estimated effective tax rate, which is a blend of U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates for Akumin for the period.

" Free Cash Flow " means Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest paid (excluding IFRS 16 impact on leases) and cash capital expenditures.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2020, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands) Three-month period ended Jun 30, 2020 Three-month period ended Jun 30, 2019 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 53,157 53,410 Other revenue 471 575 Revenue 53,628 53,985





Employee compensation 15,881 18,861 Reading fees 7,423 7,780 Rent and utilities 3,535 2,306 Third party services and professional fees 4,815 3,963 Administrative 2,626 2,933 Medical supplies and other expenses 1,949 1,675 Depreciation and amortization 8,601 6,635 Stock-based compensation 566 935 Interest expense 10,402 5,300 Settlement costs and other (recoveries) (549) (14) Acquisition related costs 81 1,764 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 1,275 1,994 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,977) (147) Income tax provision (recovery) (426) 270 Non-controlling interests 486 544 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin (3,037) (961)

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three-month period ended Jun 30, 2020 Three-month period ended Jun 30, 2019 Revenue 53,628 53,985 Less:



Employee compensation 15,881 18,861 Reading fees 7,423 7,780 Rent and utilities 3,535 2,306 Third party services and professional fees 4,815 3,963 Administrative 2,626 2,933 Medical supplies and other expenses 1,949 1,675 IFRS 16 impact on leases 3,190 3,633 Sub-total 39,419 41,151 Non-controlling interests 486 544 Adjusted EBITDA 13,723 12,290 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26% 23%

(in thousands) Six-month period ended Jun 30, 2020 Six-month period ended Jun 30, 2019 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 123,794 100,365 Other revenue 1,096 1,171 Revenue 124,890 101,536





Employee compensation 40,699 36,664 Reading fees 18,346 14,767 Rent and utilities 6,248 4,199 Third party services and professional fees 11,107 7,515 Administrative 6,510 5,644 Medical supplies and other expenses 4,506 3,142 Depreciation and amortization 17,106 12,765 Stock-based compensation 1,158 1,953 Interest expense 20,227 8,770 Settlement costs and other (recoveries) (194) (1,231) Acquisition related costs 300 2,550 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses (745) 2,052 Income (loss) before income taxes (378) 2,746 Income tax provision 19 545 Non-controlling interests 1,102 993 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin (1,499) 1,208

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Six-month period ended Jun 30, 2020 Six-month period ended Jun 30, 2019 Revenue 124,890 101,536 Less:



Employee compensation 40,699 36,664 Reading fees 18,346 14,767 Rent and utilities 6,248 4,199 Third party services and professional fees 11,107 7,515 Administrative 6,510 5,644 Medical supplies and other expenses 4,506 3,142 IFRS 16 impact on leases 7,681 7,070 Sub-total 95,097 79,001 Non-controlling interests 1,102 993 Adjusted EBITDA 28,691 21,542 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23% 21%

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

(in thousands) Three-month

period

ended

Jun 30, 2020 Three-month

period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Six-month

period

ended

Jun 30, 2020 Six-month

period

ended

Jun 30, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable

to shareholders of Akumin (3,037) (961) (1,499) 1,208 Income tax provision (recovery) (426) 270 19 545 Depreciation and amortization 8,601 6,635 17,106 12,765 Interest expense 10,402 5,300 20,227 8,770 EBITDA 15,540 11,244 35,853 23,288 Adjustments:







Stock-based compensation 566 935 1,158 1,953 Settlement costs and other (recoveries) (549) (14) (194) (1,231) Acquisition-related costs 81 1,764 300 2,550 Financial instruments revaluation and

other (gains) losses 1,275 1,994 (745) 2,052 IFRS 16 impact on leases (3,190) (3,633) (7,681) (7,070) Adjusted EBITDA 13,723 12,290 28,691 21,542 Revenue 53,628 53,985 124,890 101,536 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26% 23% 23% 21%









Adjusted EBITDA 13,723 12,290 28,691 21,542 Less:







Depreciation and amortization 8,601 6,635 17,106 12,765 Interest expense 10,402 5,300 20,227 8,770 Add:







IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and

interest expense 5,868 4,793 11,799 9,383 Sub-total 588 5,148 3,157 9,390 Effective tax rate (1) 24.1% 24.3% 24.1% 24.3% Tax effect 142 1,248 761 2,277 Adjusted net income attributable to

shareholders of Akumin 446 3,900 2,396 7,113



(1) Effective tax rate is the U.S. federal and state blended statutory tax rate estimated for Akumin for the period.

SOURCE Akumin Inc.