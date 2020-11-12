Akumin Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the " Corporation ") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (" Q3 Fiscal 2020 ").

Summary Consolidated Financial Results (in thousands, except for per share amounts)



3-month period

ended Sep. 30, 2020 3-month period

ended Sep. 30, 2019 9-month period

ended Sep. 30, 2020 9-month period

ended Sep. 30, 2019 Volume in RVUs 1,490 1,435 4,109 3,664 Revenue 67,125 68,874 192,014 170,410 EBITDA (1) 16,616 19,323 52,468 42,612 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 17,827 18,039 46,518 39,581 EPS –Diluted (0.03) 0.03 (0.06) 0.05 Adjusted EPS – Diluted (1) 0.04 0.06 0.07 0.17

(1) See "Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Commenting on the Q3 Fiscal 2020 financial results, Riadh Zine, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, said, "During the quarter ending September 30, 2020 we generated revenue of $67.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.8 million. On a sequential quarter basis, RVU volume increased approximately 36% versus that in Q2 Fiscal 2020, which was severely impacted by the lockdowns implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This strong recovery is validation of Akumin's platform as an essential healthcare service provider.

"Akumin's volume in Q3 Fiscal 2020 was approximately 1,490,000 RVUs, compared to approximately 1,435,000 RVUs in Q3 Fiscal 2019, an increase of 4%. On an organic volume basis, RVUs decreased by 8% compared to the same prior period," Mr. Zine continued. The Corporation reports the volume of procedures performed in its diagnostic imaging centers based on relative-value units, or RVUs, instead of the number of procedures. RVUs are a standardized measure of value used in the U.S. Medicare reimbursement formula for physician services which provides weighting to distinguish the complexity of different procedures.

"In addition, we finished the quarter with $27.4 million cash-on-hand.

"As announced on November 2, 2020, Akumin closed its offering of $400 million in 7% senior secured notes due 2025 and a new revolving credit facility of $55 million. The proceeds of the notes were used to refinance all of Akumin's credit facilities with excess cash proceeds for general corporate purposes. Our access to the U.S. debt capital markets is another major milestone in the Company's execution of its U.S. capital markets strategy. These notes provide us with a flexible balance sheet, a platform for funding future growth, and a broadening of our investor base. We sincerely thank our Joint Book-Running Managers, Barclays, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and BBVA for their support in this financing, as well as Co-Managers Raymond James, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and William Blair. We also take this opportunity to express our appreciation for all the lenders and institutions that have supported the capital structure of the Company to date."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Call

Akumin would like to invite interested parties to the Corporation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Call, to be held on November 12, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for further details. The Corporation's consolidated financial statements for Q3 Fiscal 2020 and related management's discussion and analysis are available under Akumin's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Akumin

Akumin is a leading provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with a network of owned and/or operated imaging centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia. By combining our clinical expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, our centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and may reduce unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and amount of care for patients. Our imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin" and "Adjusted EPS – Diluted". These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management compensation. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 11, 2020 available at www.sedar.com.

We define such non-IFRS measures as follows:

" EBITDA " means net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Corporation before interest expense (net), income tax expense (recovery) and depreciation and amortization.

" Adjusted EBITDA " means EBITDA, as further adjusted for stock-based compensation, impairment of property and equipment, provisions for certain credit losses, settlement costs, provisions, acquisition-related and public offering costs, gains (losses) in the period, one-time adjustments and IFRS 16 impact on leases.

" Adjusted EBITDA Margin " means Adjusted EBITDA divided by the revenue in the period.

" Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin " means Adjusted EBITDA less depreciation and amortization and interest expense (excluding IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and interest expense), taxed at Akumin's estimated effective tax rate, which is a blend of U.S. federal and state statutory tax rates for Akumin for the period.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our Management's Discussion & Analysis dated November 11, 2020, which is available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands) Three-month period ended Sep 30, 2020 Three-month period ended Sep 30, 2019 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 66,587 68,223 Other revenue 538 651 Revenue 67,125 68,874





Employee compensation 21,373 23,794 Reading fees 9,507 9,476 Rent and utilities 2,261 2,736 Third party services and professional fees 5,396 5,122 Administrative 2,736 3,253 Medical supplies and other expenses 2,456 1,797 Depreciation and amortization 8,668 8,142 Stock-based compensation 568 853 Interest expense 11,361 9,591 Settlement costs and other (recoveries) 1,612 (208) Acquisition related costs 174 444 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 3,573 1,693 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,560) 2,181 Income tax provision (recovery) (986) (398) Non-controlling interests 853 591 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin (2,427) 1,988

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three-month period ended Sep 30, 2020 Three-month period ended Sep 30, 2019 Revenue 67,125 68,874 Less:



Employee compensation 21,373 23,794 Reading fees 9,507 9,476 Rent and utilities 2,261 2,736 Third party services and professional fees 5,396 5,122 Administrative 2,736 3,253 Medical supplies and other expenses 2,456 1,797 IFRS 16 impact on leases 4,716 4,066 Sub-total 48,445 50,244 Non-controlling interests 853 591 Adjusted EBITDA 17,827 18,039 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27% 26%

(in thousands) Nine-month period ended Sep 30, 2020 Nine-month period ended Sep 30, 2019 Service fees – net of allowances and discounts 190,381 168,588 Other revenue 1,633 1,822 Revenue 192,014 170,410





Employee compensation 62,072 60,458 Reading fees 27,854 24,242 Rent and utilities 8,509 6,935 Third party services and professional fees 16,503 12,637 Administrative 9,246 8,898 Medical supplies and other expenses 6,961 4,939 Depreciation and amortization 25,774 20,907 Stock-based compensation 1,726 2,805 Interest expense 31,587 18,361 Settlement costs and other (recoveries) 1,418 (1,439) Acquisition related costs 474 2,994 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 2,829 3,745 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,939) 4,928 Income tax provision (966) 148 Non-controlling interests 1,954 1,584 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Akumin (3,927) 3,196

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Nine-month period ended Sep 30, 2020 Nine-month period ended Sep 30, 2019 Revenue 192,014 170,410 Less:



Employee compensation 62,072 60,458 Reading fees 27,854 24,242 Rent and utilities 8,509 6,935 Third party services and professional fees 16,503 12,637 Administrative 9,246 8,898 Medical supplies and other expenses 6,961 4,939 IFRS 16 impact on leases 12,397 11,136 Sub-total 143,542 129,245 Non-controlling interests 1,954 1,584 Adjusted EBITDA 46,518 39,581 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24% 23%

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

(in thousands) Three-month

period

ended

Sep 30, 2020 Three-month

period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Nine-month

period

ended

Sep 30, 2020 Nine-month

period

ended

Sep 30, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable

to shareholders of Akumin (2,427) 1,988 (3,927) 3,196 Income tax provision (recovery) (986) (398) (966) 148 Depreciation and amortization 8,668 8,142 25,774 20,907 Interest expense 11,361 9,591 31,587 18,361 EBITDA 16,616 19,323 52,468 42,612 Adjustments:







Stock-based compensation 568 853 1,726 2,805 Settlement costs and other (recoveries) 1,612 (208) 1,418 (1,439) Acquisition-related costs 174 444 474 2,994 Financial instruments revaluation and other (gains) losses 3,573 1,693 2,829 3,745 IFRS 16 impact on leases (4,716) (4,066) (12,397) (11,136) Adjusted EBITDA 17,827 18,039 46,518 39,581 Revenue 67,125 68,874 192,014 170,410 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27% 26% 24% 23%









Adjusted EBITDA 17,827 18,039 46,518 39,581 Less:







Depreciation and amortization 8,668 8,142 25,774 20,907 Interest expense 11,361 9,591 31,587 18,361 Add:







IFRS 16 impact on depreciation and interest expense 5,867 5,370 17,667 14,753 Sub-total 3,665 5,676 6,824 15,066 Effective tax rate (1) 24.1% 24.3% 24.1% 24.3% Tax effect 884 1,376 1,645 3,654 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of Akumin 2,781 4,300 5,179 11,412



(1) Effective tax rate is the U.S. federal and state blended statutory tax rate estimated for Akumin for the period.

