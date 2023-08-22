Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.08.2023 08:10:00

AKVA group ASA: Acquisition of controlling ownership in Submerged AS

AKVA group ASA (AKVA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 51% of the shares in Submerged AS (Submerged) to further strengthen its digital capabilities.

Submerged has successfully developed and commercialized a camera system and software for fish-welfare, lice counting and biomass measurement.

AKVA has the option to acquire 100% shares in Submerged in 2028 based on certain conditions.

Knut Nesse, CEO of AKVA:

"The acquisition of the majority stake in Submerged is of great strategic importance to AKVA and will further develop and complement our digital offerings to the market. By combining Submerged with our current digital products such as AKVA Fishtalk, AKVA Observe and AKVA Connect we are strengthening our AKVA Fusion® platform and can now offer a complete digital solution to enhance precision fish farming”

Dated: 22 August 2023
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer.  This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AKVA Group ASA 5,48 -0,36% AKVA Group ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX etwas stärker erwartet -- Börsen mehrheitlich mit Aufschlägen
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse werden am Dienstag etwas fester erwartet. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Dienstag überwiegend aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen