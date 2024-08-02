+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 08:30:00

AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q2 2024 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2024 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday August 16th, 2024, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240816_4/

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com

Dated: 2 August 2024             
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


