02.08.2024 08:30:00
AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q2 2024 financial results
AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2024 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday August 16th, 2024, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240816_4/
The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com
Dated: 2 August 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
