31.01.2025 08:30:59

AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2024 financial results

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2024 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 14th, 2025, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250214_4/

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com

Dated: 31 January 2025                       
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


