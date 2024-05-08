|
08.05.2024 10:10:12
AKVA group ASA: Mandatory notifications of trade
In connection with allocation of shares under AKVA group ASA's (the "Company") long term incentive program, the following primary insiders have on May 8, 2024 been distributed shares in the Company as set out below. The distributions are made on the basis of the Company's treasury shares. Following the distributions, the Company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 220,144 shares.
- Knut Nesse (CEO), 23,418 shares
- Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO), 11,709 shares
- Kristian Botnen (COO Sea Based Nordic), 5,260 shares
- Stig Førre (COO Sea Based International), 5,260 shares
- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 5,260 shares
- Glenn Mo (COO Egersund Net), 5,260 shares
- Asle Kjetil Bratteli (CDO), 5,260 shares
- Ståle Økland (Group Director of Communications and ESG), 5,260 shares
- Maren Hognestad Sunde (Group HR Director), 5,260 shares
After the allocation, the new shareholdings of the relevant primary insiders are as follows:
- Knut Nesse (CEO), 195,449 shares
- Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO), 23,418 shares
- Kristian Botnen (COO Sea Based Nordic), 7,452 shares
- Stig Førre (COO Sea Based International), 5,380 shares
- Johan Fredrik Gjesdal (COO Land Based), 12,227 shares
- Glenn Mo (COO Egersund Net), 10,520 shares
- Asle Kjetil Bratteli (CDO), 10,520 shares
- Ståle Økland (Group Director of Communications and ESG), 10,520 shares
- Maren Hognestad Sunde (Group HR Director), 10,520 shares
Please refer to the attached notifications of trading for further details.
For more information about the long term incentive program, please refer to the guidelines for determination of wages and other remuneration for the executive management published by the Company on 8 April 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.
Dated: 8 May 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
Attachments
- KRT 1500 - Asle Bratteli
- KRT 1500 - Glenn Mo
- KRT 1500 - Johan Fredrik Gjesdal
- KRT 1500 - Knut Nesse
- KRT 1500 - Maren Hognestad Sunde
- KRT 1500 - Kristian Botnen
- KRT 1500 - Staale Okland
- KRT 1500 - Ronny Meinkohn
- KRT 1500 - Stig Forre
