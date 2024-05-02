Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 17:41:01

AKVA group ASA: Minutes from annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of AKVA Group ASA was held today, 2 May 2024. The minutes from the meeting are attached to this notice and will be made available on the company's website, https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/

All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Nesse   Chief Executive Officer

  Phone:       +47 51 77 85 00

  Mobile:      +47 91 37 62 20

  E-mail:      knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn   Chief Financial Officer

  Phone:           +47 51 77 85 00

  Mobile:          +47 98 20 67 76

  E-mail:          rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

