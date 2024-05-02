|
02.05.2024 17:41:01
AKVA group ASA: Minutes from annual general meeting
The annual general meeting of AKVA Group ASA was held today, 2 May 2024. The minutes from the meeting are attached to this notice and will be made available on the company's website, https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/
All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice of the annual general meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AKVA Group ASA
|5,40
|0,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchen vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.