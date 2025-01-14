14.01.2025 14:00:22

AKVA group ASA: New land based contract signed

AKVA group ASA ("AKVA”) hereby announce that a contract has been awarded from Laxey EHF ("Laxey”) related to a module 2 of a re-use grow-out facility for Atlantic Salmon at Westman Islands, Iceland. The value of the contract is approximately MEUR 20.

The realization of the contract and AKVA’s delivery is subject to Laxey obtaining the necessary financing. This condition is expected to be met during March 2025.

Dated: 14 January 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny MeinkøhnChief Financial Officer
Phone:+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

***

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 14 January 2025 at 14:00 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and  service partner that deliver technology and  services  that  helps  solve  biological  challenges within the aquaculture industry.  Good operational performance and  fish welfare ensures sustainability and  profitability  for  the  customer.  This  is  the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture  knowledge, extensive experience and  a high capacity for innovation characterizes  and enables us to deliver the  best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.


