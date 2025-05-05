AKVA group ASA: New land based contract signed

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on January 14 where AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA”) was awarded a contract from Laxey EHF ("Laxey”) related to a module 2 of a re-use grow-out facility for Atlantic Salmon at Westman Islands, Iceland.

The realization of the contract and AKVA’s delivery was subject to Laxey obtaining the necessary financing. This condition was met today as Laxey announced a MEUR 130 combined equity and debt financing related to the project.

The estimated contract value related to AKVA’s delivery to module 2 is MEUR 20.

Dated: 5 May 2025

AKVA group ASA

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkøhn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 5 May 2025 at 12:30 CET.

