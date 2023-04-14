|
14.04.2023 08:00:00
AKVA group ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
The shareholders in AKVA Group ASA are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 17:00 hours (CEST) on Thursday, 11 May 2023.
Please find enclosed the notice of the Annual General Meeting including attendance form and proxy forms, the Board's report on salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee. The documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the Annual Report for 2022, are available on the company's website https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/.
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only. Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting via video link are asked to notify the company by email to investorrelations@akvagroup.com no later than Monday, 8 May 2023, at 12:00 (CEST). Such shareholders will then receive an invite to the meeting together with information on digital attendance and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the General Meeting by granting a proxy to the chairman of the Board, with or without voting instructions. For further details on how to attend the General Meeting, see page 5 of the attached notice.
Dated: 14 April 2023
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
- Recommendations from the Nomination Committee 2023
- Innkalling til OGF AKVA group 2023
- Notice of AGM AKVA group 2023
- AKVA group ASA - Guidelines leader remuneration 2022
- AKVA group ASA - Report on leader remuneration 2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AKVA Group ASA
|4,71
|-0,21%
