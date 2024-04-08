|
08.04.2024 09:00:42
AKVA group ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
The shareholders in AKVA Group ASA are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 15:00 hours (CEST) on Thursday, 2 May 2024.
Please find enclosed the notice of the Annual General Meeting including attendance form and proxy forms, the Board's report on salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel, the recommendations of the Nomination Committee and the proposed new articles of association. The documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the Annual Report for 2023, are available on the company's website https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/.
The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only. Shareholders who wish to attend the general meeting via video link are asked to notify the company by email to investorrelations@akvagroup.com no later than Monday, 29 April 2024, at 15:00 (CEST). Such shareholders will then receive an invite to the meeting together with information on digital attendance and voting. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the General Meeting by granting a proxy to the chairman of the Board, with or without voting instructions. For further details on how to attend the General Meeting, see page 5 of the attached notice.
Dated: 8 April 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Notice of AGM - AKVA group
- Innkalling til OGF - AKVA group
- Recommendations from the Nomination Committee 2024 - AKVA group
- Remuneration report 2023 - AKVA group
- Proposed new articles of association - AKVA group
- Redline proposed new articles of association - AKVA group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AKVA Group ASAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AKVA Group ASA
|5,78
|0,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel in Rot -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schafft letztlich doch noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlichuneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.