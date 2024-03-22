AKVA group ASA: Share buyback program

AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a share buyback programme for up to 200,000 shares.

The programme will be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules").

Shares purchased under the programme will be used for the Company's share-based incentive scheme for the Company’s senior management.

Terms

The buyback programme is implemented under the following terms:

The programme will be initiated today, 22 March 2024, and terminated on 31 March 2025, at the latest;

A maximum of up to 200,000 shares may be repurchased during the programme;

The aggregate maximum amount allocated to fund the programme of NOK 30,000,000, and the maximum consideration to be paid per share under the program is NOK 150;

Buyback transactions will be executed according to the market price on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The maximum number of shares which may be purchased in any one day is 3,532 shares corresponding to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the OSE during the month of February, being the month preceding the month of this disclosure

AKVA group may at any time without further notice close or suspend the programme.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be disclosed to the market every seven trading days.

The buyback programme will be conducted by market purchases as permitted under the authorisation to acquire treasury shares granted to the board of directors by the annual general meeting on 11 May 2023, which is valid until the Company's annual general meeting in 2024. For the period after the Company's 2024 annual general meeting, further purchases under the buyback programme are subject to the annual general meeting having resolved to grant the board of directors a renewed authorization to acquire treasury shares.

The share buyback programme is managed by and will be executed by Sparebank 1 Markets AS on behalf of AKVA group.

As of today, the Company holds 230,663 treasury shares corresponding to 0,6% of total share capital. No treasury shares have been purchased by the Company since the authorisation was granted.

Dated: 22 March 2024

AKVA group ASA

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





