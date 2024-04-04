|
04.04.2024 18:05:31
AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares
As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200,000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.
From 22 March through 4 April the company bought 13 972 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 68,5680. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.
The company has bought a total of 13 972 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 68,5680 since 22 March.
After these transactions, the company owns 244 635 treasury shares.
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Dated: 4 April 2024
AKVA group ASA
