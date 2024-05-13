|
13.05.2024 16:39:43
AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares
As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200,000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.
From 7 May through 13 May the company bought 10 596 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 65,6000. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.
The company has bought a total of 68 492 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 67,9052 since 22 March.
After these transactions, the company owns 227 208 treasury shares.
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Dated: 13 May 2024
AKVA group ASA
