AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares

As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200 000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.

From 11 June through 17 June the company bought 10 596 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 65,0000. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.

The company has bought a total of 121 380 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 66,5397 since 22 March.

After these transactions, the company owns 280 096 treasury shares.

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 17 June 2024

AKVA group ASA

