01.07.2024 16:47:35
AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares
As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200 000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.
From 25 June through 1 July the company bought 7 310 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 64,9691. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.
The company has bought a total of 146 350 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 66,2645 since 22 March.
After these transactions, the company owns 305 066 treasury shares.
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Dated: 1 July 2024
AKVA group ASA
