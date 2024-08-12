|
12.08.2024 16:50:56
AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares
As announced on 22 March 2024 AKVA Group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 200 000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.
From 6 August through 12 August the company bought 5 470 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 66,8554. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.
The company has bought a total of 197 872 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 65,8419 since 22 March.
After these transactions, the company owns 356 588 treasury shares.
This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Dated: 12 August 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
Attachment
