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08.04.2026 08:08:04
AKVA Group Initiates Strategic Review To Explore Sale Or Business Combinations
(RTTNews) - AKVA group ASA (AKVA.OL), an aquaculture technology company, on Wednesday announced that its board has initiated a strategic review to explore alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
The review may result in a potential sale of the company or value-creating business combinations.
The review is expected to be completed this year.
The move follows sustained commercial momentum across business segments, supported by investments in technology, scale, and system integration.
Revenue increased to NOK 4.4 billion in 2025 from NOK 3.4 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 13.7%, alongside improved EBIT over the period.
The company said it sees potential to exceed its previous 2030 guidance of NOK 7 billion in revenue and an EBIT margin above 10%.
AKVA group ASA closed trading 2.34% lesser at NOK 104.50 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
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