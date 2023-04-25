|
25.04.2023 07:42:00
Akzo Nobel NV Q1 Net Income Declines; Revenue Up 8% In Constant Currencies
(RTTNews) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY) reported first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of 94 million euros compared to 154 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from total operations was 0.55 euros compared to 0.87 euros. Adjusted operating income declined to 218 million euros from 230 million euros, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.73 euros compared to 0.86 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 305 million euros, down 4%.
First-quarter revenue was 2.66 billion euros compared to 2.52 billion euros, previous year. Revenue was up 5% and up 8% in constant currencies. Pricing was up 7%, more than offsetting increase of raw material and freight costs.
Based on current market conditions, AkzoNobel targets to deliver 1.2 to 1.5 billion euros adjusted EBITDA in 2023. AkzoNobel expects the ongoing macro-economic uncertainties to continue and weigh on organic volume growth. The company said it will focus on margin management, cost reduction, working capital normalization and de-leveraging.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Akzo Nobel N.V. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.14
|Kreise: Akzo Nobel sucht Käufer für Papierchemikaliengeschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
06.02.14
|Akzo Nobel bleibt nach erfolgreichem Jahresende auf Sparkurs (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Akzo Nobel N.V. (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache US-Vorgaben belasten: Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung. Am heimischen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX pendelte derweil um den Vortagesschluss. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag niedriger.