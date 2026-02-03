Akzo Nobel Q4 Profit Surges, Revenues Down; Sees Growth In FY26 Adj. EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY.PK, AKZOY), a Dutch paint and coating maker, reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter, while Adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, dropped with weak revenues.

Looking ahead, the company projects higher adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026, and maintained dividend.

In the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders surged to 598 million euros from 21 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 3.50 euros, up from 0.12 euro a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.56 euro, same as last year.

In the fourth quarter, operating income surged to 787 million euros from prior year's 127 million euros. Adjusted operating income fell 4 percent to 217 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA was at 309 million euros, down 4 percent from 321 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 13.0% from prior year's 12.3%, driven by efficiency actions.

Revenue dropped 9 percent to 2.37 billion euros from 2.62 billion euros last year. Organic sales were down 1% on lower volumes.

In fiscal 2025, operating income surged to 1.16 billion euros, while adjusted EBITDA fell 2 percent to 1.44 billion euros, with 5 percent drop in revenues to 10.16 billion euros.

Further, the company proposed final dividend of 1.54 euros per share, same as last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be at or above 1.47 billion euros, reflecting 100 million euros of improvement in constant currencies.

For the mid-term, AkzoNobel aims to expand profitability to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of above 16% and a return on investment between 16% and 19%.

AkzoNobel CEO Greg Poux-Guillaume stated, "Looking ahead, based on current market visibility, we don't anticipate a material recovery across our end markets in 2026. We expect a weak first half, with the second half helped by easier comparisons. Against this backdrop, our efficiency measures will continue to support our performance as we push towards our mid-term targets."

The company added that the closing of the Axalta merger, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected in late 2026 or early 2027.

