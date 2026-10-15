Axalta Coating Systems Aktie

Axalta Coating Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12EDV / ISIN: BMG0750C1082

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15.10.2026 16:59:31

AkzoNobel, Axalta To Be Called Axanzo After Merger

(RTTNews) - Paints and coatings makers AkzoNobel N.V. (AKZOY) announced on Thursday that its planned merger with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), will result in a combined company called Axanzo following completion.

The merged entity will trade under the ticker symbol 'AXZ' on the NYSE and Euronext Amsterdam.

AkzoNobel chief executive Greg Poux-Guillaume will lead the new company, with Axalta CEO Chris Villavarayan serving as deputy CEO. The combined business will bring together about 100 brands across paints and coatings in more than 160 countries.

The deal, announced in November 2025, is expected to close in early 2027.

Until closing, both companies will continue to operate independently.

On the OTC Markets, shares of AkzoNobel are currently gaining 1.82 percent, changing hands at $21.98.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems were trading at $33.76, up 1.73% on the NYSE.

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