Al Canady's newly released "Touch Not My Child" unravels a personal journey throughout battles against the impact of abuse and hurts

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Touch Not My Child": a poignant revelation of a life throughout abuse and a miracle that freed one from the chains of darkness and pain. "Touch Not My Child" is the creation of published author Al Canady, a writer who grew up in a home of many conflicts about church and raising children. Serving has given him more opportunities to grow and better understand his relationship with the church and God.

Canady shares, "Writing this has been my desire since my early twenties. Feeling a desire to tell my mother's story was overwhelming me. She has suffered so much and received so little. Why? This book is based on true life events of Helen Mintz Canady and her children.

"If we, as a society, continue to ignore abuse, then we are continuing to say that abuse is okay in our society. I hope that some readers are set free and will find the courage to resist abuse. Ignoring abuse and believing the lies inflicted on some people can destroy their feelings of self-worth and create deep-rooted scars that may never heal. Living the events in this book helped shape the person I am today. Surviving some of the events in this book are nothing short of a miracle."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Al Canady's new book is a heart-wrenching account meant to free anyone out from the chains of darkness. The author wishes that his personal story will help release an individual from the shadows blanketing them and find the peace they need.

View a synopsis of "Touch Not My Child" on YouTube.

