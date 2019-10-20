Al Jabir: 60 Saudi Youth Trained in Conflict Stabilization and Management

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and Supervisor-General of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir said today that Saudi-American cooperation has developed the capabilities of more than 60 young professionals from various ministries in the Kingdom in the field of stabilization and containment of conflict.

The training is designed to prepare and equip subjects with knowledge in light of current and future needs for daily work on resolving complex and aggravated issues in conflict areas, and specifically on furthering the development of Yemen.

This came during a speech delivered by Al Jabir on Sunday morning at the opening of the second stabilization workshop, organized by SDRPY, in the presence of US Ambassador to Yemen Mr. Christopher Henzel and a delegation from the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations of the US Department of State. SDRPY personnel participated as representatives of Saudi Arabia.

Al Jabir added that the success of the first workshop reflected the strong US-Saudi strategic partnership, which is having a very positive international impact.

The workshop, which is being organized for the second time, aims to highlight the importance of stability and of exerting greater efforts at stabilization to reduce conflicts that threaten international security and impede the means of stabilization, both nationally and regionally.

