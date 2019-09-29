ALAA Australian Labradoodles are Healthy and Happy Animals

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Labradoodle Association doing business as the Australian Labradoodle Association of America (ALAA) have issued some clarifying facts regarding the breed and the ALAA in light of recent media coverage of Labradoodles .

It's no doubt that the founding of the Labradoodle nearly 30 years ago came out of a desire to produce a dog that had therapeutic, service dog qualities. It is important to recognize the advanced development that the Australian Labradoodle has had over the last 15 years.

"The goal of the ALAA is to assist in ALAA Breeders to produce the healthiest family pet for the benefit of the breed and our pet families," says Alex McEwing, the ALAA President.

There are various types of "doodles" today that are not an ALAA Australian Labradoodle. There are standards that differentiate the breed with a stringent vetting process that include health testing requirements and submission of a dog's pedigree. Submissions are then verified by the registry standards of the ALAA 's proprietary database of over 70,000 dogs. In addition, the ALAA requires all of its members to DNA profile their dogs through Paw Prints Genetics. This identifies them permanently and tests genetic diseases identified as at risk for the Australian Labradoodle. The ALAA breeder is also required to submit regular eye exams, hip, elbow testing and a genetic DNA panel.

In addition, the recent acceptance of the ALAA Australian Labradoodle into the OFA (Orthopedic Foundation for Animal) CHIC (Canine Health Information Center) program ensures tracking the health history of the breed. It is the first time a non-AKC breed was accepted into the tracking program which allows a dog's health records to be available to other breeders and the buying public.

"This is not only historical but shows the commitment the ALAA has to excellence in breed development and improvement," stated MaryPat Thate, ALAA, Vice President.

People who seek allergy friendly Australian Labradoodles with endearing personalities and high sociability with humans should contact the ALAA to find a breeder right for them. https://alaa-labradoodles.com/.

