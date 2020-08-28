Alabama youth coach is paving the way for youth soccer along the Gulf Coast by obtaining a Grassroots Instructor License

DAPHNE, Ala., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerardo Flores, better known as Coach G, completed a series of education initiatives designed by U.S. Soccer officials to earn the license. "I am excited and motivated to inspire and educate others, and pass on the U.S. Soccer methodology at the grassroots level," shared Flores.

The purpose of the license is to inspire coaches to become the best version of themselves and bring enjoyment and development to their players. The rollout of the Grassroots Instructor License is part of the U.S. Soccer Coaching Education Department's continuing efforts to provide accessible education to all coaches. It aligns with the U.S. Soccer's mission to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States by developing world-class players, coaches, and referees.

"I did not set out to be an instructor when I started coaching, but I did look up to those instructors that led my courses, and I wondered if I could achieve that one day," said Flores. "I have the pleasure of watching several of our players compete at the next level, and this license helps ensure others have a chance to achieve that as well."

Flores is the director of coaching for the Gulf Coast Rangers in Daphne. He holds a United States Soccer Federation A License in addition to the Grassroots Instructor License. For more information on Flores, or the Gulf Coast Rangers you can visit gulfcoastrangersfc.com

The Gulf Coast Rangers will host an inaugural event on Sat., Aug. 29, the Pre-season Invitational. It takes place at Trione Park in Daphne, AL, games kick-off at 8 a.m. and run into the evening. While watching state-ranked players of all ages compete, you can tickle your taste buds at curbside cuisine offered by various food truck vendors, and satisfy your sweet tooth with a pop from Frios.

"We have teams from Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Louisiana coming to compete at our inaugural event. Many of these players are state and some nationally ranked," said Gerardo Flores, director of coaching for the Gulf Coast Rangers. "Soccer is growing in popularity in our area, and this is a perfect time for people to come out and experience all the game has to offer."

Flores added, "It is important that kids have an opportunity to stay involved with recreational activities. It keeps some sense of normalcy during this unsettling time." Social distancing and safety measures will be in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

SOURCE Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club