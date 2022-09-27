Alafair Enrolls Tenth Patient in Distal Radius Fracture Clinical Study

AUSTIN, Texas , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, a leader in non-collagenous soft tissue protection, today announced enrollment of the tenth patient in a prospective, randomized, and blinded clinical study designed to assess the VersaWrap® device in a controlled injury model. Patients are enrolled at the University of Colorado - Anschutz Medical Campus and affiliated UCHealth facilities, and at Denver Health Medical Center. The study is directed by Principal Investigator, Dr. Fraser Leversedge, Professor and Chief of the Section of Hand, Wrist, and Elbow Surgery in the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Alafair offers VersaWrap®, an ultrathin, hyaluronic acid-based, non-collagen hydrogel implant that allows peripheral nerves, tendons, ligaments, and skeletal muscles to glide and to remain untethered, thereby reducing reoperations and improving patient outcomes.

"Tendon adhesions are a well-recognized and longstanding challenge that adversely impact patient outcomes following injury," said Dr. Leversedge. "Minimizing or eliminating the tethering effect of scar tissue on the naturally gliding tendons will substantially advance the care of our patients and improve patient outcomes. VersaWrap® is a specialized product designed to decrease friction between tissues and Alafair has demonstrated a truly unique commitment to carefully assessing the influence of VersaWrap® on adhesion formation through this controlled clinical trial. Using a relatively consistent zone of injury associated with distal radius fractures, we are evaluating clinical and ultrasound outcomes of tendon gliding in patients with and without treatment with VersaWrap®."

"This study is an incredible opportunity to observe VersaWrap's capabilities," said Sarah Mayes PhD, Alafair Chief Scientific Officer. "We are grateful for Dr. Leversedge and his team in helping obtain market validation of VersaWrap."

About Alafair Biosciences

Alafair Biosciences is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company with a mission to improve patient outcomes by preventing unwanted soft tissue tethering using non-collagenous, bioresorbable biomaterials in all surgical fields.

