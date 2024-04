Alarm at growing number of working people in UK ‘struggling to make ends meet’

UK debt advice charity warns that cost of living crisis and higher rents are pushing younger full-time workers into difficultiesA rising number of people in full-time work, including those in jobs such as nursing, have been seeking advice on debt, amid warnings that a growing cohort of younger workers is struggling to make ends meet.Figures seen by the Observer suggest rising rents and the use of credit to cope with the cost of living crisis in recent years are driving more full-time workers to seek help. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel