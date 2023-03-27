|
27.03.2023 08:00:40
Alarm bells rang when I felt I was being overcharged by an Audi dealership
On top of a £1,480 repair to my Q3, I was billed £50 for one wiper bladeI am in dispute with an Audi dealership in Exeter over repair costs for my 11-year-old Audi Q3. When I booked in my car, to deal with the issue of the alarm going off sporadically, I was told there would be a £160 charge to diagnose the problem.I was then contacted by the garage to say it still didn’t know what the problem was. It could be the control panel, but it would cost me another two hours (£340) of diagnostic testing to find out. I felt I had no option but to agree. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!