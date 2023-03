Alarm bells rang when I felt I was being overcharged by an Audi dealership

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

On top of a £1,480 repair to my Q3, I was billed £50 for one wiper bladeI am in dispute with an Audi dealership in Exeter over repair costs for my 11-year-old Audi Q3. When I booked in my car, to deal with the issue of the alarm going off sporadically, I was told there would be a £160 charge to diagnose the problem.I was then contacted by the garage to say it still didn't know what the problem was. It could be the control panel, but it would cost me another two hours (£340) of diagnostic testing to find out. I felt I had no option but to agree.