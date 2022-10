Alarm over sharp rise in Airbnb listings in coastal areas of England and Wales

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Housing campaigners say growth in holiday lets will turn seaside towns into ‘theme parks for the wealthy’Hardship and heartbreak as Devon families lose homes to Airbnb letsA sharp rise in the number of Airbnb listings in coastal areas of England and Wales has prompted fears that some seaside areas will become “theme parks for the wealthy”.The number of “entire places” for rent in coastal spots in England and Wales increased by 56% between 2019 and 2022, compared with 15% in non-coastal areas, according to analysis. Continue reading...