07.08.2019 00:15:00
Alaska Air Group declares quarterly dividend
SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alaska Air Group has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 5, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of Aug. 20, 2019. Dividends are financed from operating cash flow and cash on hand.
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
