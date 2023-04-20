Alaska Air Group reports first quarter 2023 results

Productivity improves 6% and pilot training throughput doubles over prior year;

Anticipate double-digit adjusted pre-tax margin in second quarter;

Reiterated full-year adjusted pre-tax margin guidance of 9% to 12%

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, and provided outlook for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

"This quarter we returned to pre-pandemic levels of flying and our roadmap to profitable growth is on track," said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. "As we progress through the year, we have taken deliberate steps to build momentum and we are well prepared for peak summer flying. Thank you to our 23,000 employees who are the backbone of our success – I'm proud of their work to deliver operational excellence and show care for the people who fly with us each day. We are well-positioned to deliver on our full-year financial targets, including a 9% to 12% adjusted pretax margin."

Financial Highlights:

Reported net loss for the first quarter of 2023 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $142 million , or $1.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $143 million , or $1.14 per share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Reported net loss for the first quarter of 2023, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $79 million , or $0.62 per share, compared to a net loss, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $167 million , or $1.33 per share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Resumed the share repurchase program, purchasing a total of 413,554 shares of common stock for approximately $18 million in the first quarter. The company continues to expect share repurchases of at least $100 million in 2023.

Held $2.4 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023 .

in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of . Ended the quarter with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 48%, within the target range of 40% to 50%.

Operational Updates:

Ratified a two-year contract extension with more than 2,300 McGee Air Services employees represented by the IAM.

Received six 737-9 aircraft during the quarter, bringing the 737-9 fleet count to 43.

Activated new benefits for Alaska Visa Signature® cardholders, including priority boarding, lounge membership discounts, new ways to earn bonus miles and other perks. New benefits and program changes drove cash remuneration under the co-brand credit card agreement up 17% on a year-over-year basis.

Announced plans to elevate guests' regional flying experience with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi on E175 regional jets.

Announced three new daily nonstop flights from San Diego to Washington, D.C. , Tampa and Eugene, beginning service later in 2023.

to , and Eugene, beginning service later in 2023. Doubled pilot training throughput compared to the same period in 2022, aided by a 75% increase in qualified flight instructors and an investment in two 737 full-flight simulators. Three additional 737 full-flight simulator deliveries are expected later this year.

Began lobby transformation projects to provide guests a more seamless travel experience; expect to roll out new bag tag stations and bag drop technology in key airports throughout 2023 and 2024.

Created a virtual reality 737 flight deck, in partnership with VRPilot, to better prepare pilots for their training experience.

Environmental, Social and Governance Updates:

Announced an agreement with Shell Aviation to advance sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology and infrastructure throughout the West Coast; Shell Aviation will also supply Alaska with up to 10 million gallons of SAF in Los Angeles .

with up to 10 million gallons of SAF in . Launched a partnership with the Surfrider Foundation, an organization focused on protecting coastal habitats and reducing waste across the West Coast and throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

Awards and Recognition:

Alaska's Mileage Plan named Best Airline Rewards Program by NerdWallet for its customer-friendly policies, rewards and fee structures.

Mileage Plan named Best Airline Rewards Program by NerdWallet for its customer-friendly policies, rewards and fee structures. Alaska and Horizon earned the Diamond Award of Excellence from the Federal Aviation Administration, recognizing the airlines' aircraft technicians for their dedication to training.

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net loss per share (EPS) for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net loss per share $ (142)

$ (1.11)

$ (143)

$ (1.14) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 20

0.16

(107)

(0.85) Special items - fleet transition and other(a) 13

0.10

75

0.60 Special items - labor and related(b) 51

0.40

—

— Income tax effect of reconciling items above (21)

(0.17)

8

0.06 Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share $ (79)

$ (0.62)

$ (167)

$ (1.33)





(a) Special items - fleet transition and other in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of Airbus and Q400 aircraft. (b) Special items - labor and related in the three months ended March 31, 2023 is primarily for changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits resulting from an agreement signed in the first quarter of 2023.

Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

Alaska will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter results at 8:30 a.m. PDT on April 20, 2023. A webcast of the call is available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the call.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2023 Forecast Information





Q2 Expectation Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2022

Up 6% to 9% Total revenue % change versus 2022

Up 2.5% to 5.5% Cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items (CASMex) % change versus 2022

Up 1% to 3% Economic fuel cost per gallon

$2.95 to $3.15 Adjusted pre-tax margin %

14% to 17%

Our second quarter guidance reflects the continuation of improving operational and financial performance trends that we experienced in March. For the full year, we continue to expect achievement of our previous guidance, including adjusted pre-tax margins of 9% to 12%, and earnings per share of $5.50 to $7.50. This guidance assumes a full year tax rate of approximately 25%.

References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs, relations and availability, general economic conditions including those associated with pandemic recovery, increases in operating costs including fuel, inability to meet cost reduction, ESG and other strategic goals, seasonal fluctuations in demand and financial results, supply chain risks, events that negatively impact aviation safety and security, and changes in laws and regulations that impact our business. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.











Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

Change Operating Revenue









Passenger revenue $ 1,984

$ 1,511

31 % Mileage Plan other revenue 154

112

38 % Cargo and other revenue 58

58

— % Total Operating Revenue 2,196

1,681

31 %











Operating Expenses









Wages and benefits 723

606

19 % Variable incentive pay 47

36

31 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 665

347

92 % Aircraft maintenance 124

135

(8) % Aircraft rent 59

73

(19) % Landing fees and other rentals 152

138

10 % Contracted services 95

78

22 % Selling expenses 66

58

14 % Depreciation and amortization 104

102

2 % Food and beverage service 54

41

32 % Third-party regional carrier expense 52

42

24 % Other 177

152

16 % Special items - fleet transition and other 13

75

(83) % Special items - labor and related 51

—

NM Total Operating Expenses 2,382

1,883

27 % Operating Loss (186)

(202)

8 % Non-operating Income (Expense)









Interest income 17

7

143 % Interest expense (28)

(27)

4 % Interest capitalized 7

2

NM Other - net (9)

14

(164) % Total Non-operating Income (Expense) (13)

(4)

NM Loss Before Income Tax (199)

(206)



Income tax benefit (57)

(63)



Net Loss $ (142)

$ (143)















Basic Loss Per Share $ (1.11)

$ (1.14)



Diluted Loss Per Share $ (1.11)

$ (1.14)



Shares used for computation:









Basic 127.501

125.984



Diluted 127.501

125.984





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 516

$ 338 Marketable securities 1,913

2,079 Total cash and marketable securities 2,429

2,417 Receivables - net 340

296 Inventories and supplies - net 105

104 Prepaid expenses 181

163 Other current assets 44

60 Total Current Assets 3,099

3,040







Property and Equipment





Aircraft and other flight equipment 9,189

9,053 Other property and equipment 1,661

1,661 Deposits for future flight equipment 580

670

11,430

11,384 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 4,178

4,127 Total Property and Equipment - net 7,252

7,257







Other Assets





Operating lease assets 1,534

1,471 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,037

2,038 Other noncurrent assets 374

380 Total Other Assets 3,945

3,889







Total Assets $ 14,296

$ 14,186

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions, except share amounts) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 206

$ 221 Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes 431

619 Air traffic liability 1,613

1,180 Other accrued liabilities 908

846 Deferred revenue 1,218

1,123 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 213

228 Current portion of long-term debt 268

276 Total Current Liabilities 4,857

4,493







Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 1,795

1,883







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,455

1,393 Deferred income taxes 523

574 Deferred revenue 1,325

1,374 Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits 355

348 Other liabilities 297

305 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 3,955

3,994







Commitments and Contingencies













Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2023 - 137,006,134 shares; 2022 - 136,883,042 shares, Outstanding: 2023 - 127,243,454 shares; 2022 - 127,533,916 shares 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 587

577 Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2023 - 9,763,498 shares; 2022 - 9,349,944 shares (692)

(674) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (365)

(388) Retained earnings 4,158

4,300

3,689

3,816 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 14,296

$ 14,186

SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.







Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net loss $ (142)

$ (143) Non-cash reconciling items 191

182 Changes in working capital 173

248 Net cash provided by operating activities 222

287







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions (124)

(288) Other investing activities 184

327 Net cash provided by investing activities 60

39







Cash Flows from Financing Activities: (114)

(168)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 168

$ 158 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 369

494 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 537

$ 652

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)









Revenue passengers (000) 9,852

8,694

13 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 12,554

10,586

19 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 15,705

13,783

14 % Load factor 79.9 %

76.8 %

3.1 pts Yield 15.80¢

14.27¢

11 % RASM 13.98¢

12.20¢

15 % CASMex(b) 10.53¢

10.61¢

(1) % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $3.41

$2.62

30 % Fuel gallons (000,000) 189

173

9 % ASMs per gallon 83.1

79.9

4 % Departures (000) 95.4

93.2

2 % Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) 22,978

21,582

6 % Mainline Operating Statistics:









Revenue passengers (000) 7,833

6,566

19 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 11,669

9,512

23 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 14,610

12,387

18 % Load factor 79.9 %

76.8 %

3.1 pts Yield 14.48¢

13.06¢

11 % RASM 12.94¢

11.30¢

15 % CASMex(b) 9.52¢

9.64¢

(1) % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $3.39

$2.61

30 % Fuel gallons (000,000) 166

146

14 % ASMs per gallon 88.0

85.0

4 % Departures (000) 62.6

55.8

12 % Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) 17,785

16,336

9 % Aircraft utilization 11.1

9.5

17 % Average aircraft stage length 1,366

1,334

2 % Operating fleet(d) 219

225

(6) a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)









Revenue passengers (000) 2,019

2,128

(5) % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 885

1,075

(18) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,095

1,396

(22) % Load factor 80.8 %

77.0 %

3.8 pts Yield 33.19¢

24.96¢

33 % RASM 27.82¢

20.04¢

39 % Departures (000) 32.8

37.4

(12) % Operating fleet(d) 75

98

(23) a/c





(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information for flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers. (d) Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 1,690

$ 294

$ —

$ —

$ 1,984

$ —

$ 1,984 CPA revenue —

—

78

(78)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 143

11

—

—

154

—

154 Cargo and other revenue 57

—

—

1

58

—

58 Total Operating Revenue 1,890

305

78

(77)

2,196

—

2,196 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,390

256

84

(77)

1,653

64

1,717 Fuel expense 561

85

—

(1)

645

20

665 Total Operating Expenses 1,951

341

84

(78)

2,298

84

2,382 Non-operating Income (Expense) (6)

—

(8)

1

(13)

—

(13) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (67)

$ (36)

$ (14)

$ 2

$ (115)

$ (84)

$ (199) Pretax Margin















(5.2) %





(9.1) %





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 1,243

$ 268

$ —

$ —

$ 1,511

$ —

$ 1,511 CPA revenue —

—

94

(94)

—

—

— Mileage Plan other revenue 100

12

—

—

112

—

112 Cargo and other revenue 57

—

—

1

58

—

58 Total Operating Revenue 1,400

280

94

(93)

1,681

—

1,681 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,194

262

99

(94)

1,461

75

1,536 Fuel expense 381

73

—

—

454

(107)

347 Total Operating Expenses 1,575

335

99

(94)

1,915

(32)

1,883 Non-operating Income (Expense) 1

—

(5)

—

(4)

—

(4) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (174)

$ (55)

$ (10)

$ 1

$ (238)

$ 32

$ (206) Pretax Margin















(14.2) %





(12.3) %





(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information. (c) Includes special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.





CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, (in cents) 2023

2022 Consolidated:





CASM 15.17 ¢

13.66 ¢ Less the following components:





Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 4.24

2.51 Special items - fleet transition and other(a) 0.08

0.54 Special items - labor and related(b) 0.32

— CASM excluding fuel and special items 10.53 ¢

10.61 ¢







Mainline:





CASM 13.93 ¢

11.89 ¢ Less the following components:





Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 3.97

2.21 Special items - fleet transition and other(a) 0.09

0.04 Special items - labor and related(b) 0.35

— CASM excluding fuel and special items 9.52 ¢

9.64 ¢





(a) Special items - fleet transition and other in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of Airbus and Q400 aircraft. (b) Special items - labor and related in the three months ended March 31, 2023 is primarily for changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits resulting from an agreement signed in the first quarter of 2023.

Fuel Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 (in millions, except for per-gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 633

$ 3.35

$ 504

$ 2.91 Losses (gains) on settled hedges 12

0.06

(50)

(0.29) Consolidated economic fuel expense 645

3.41

454

2.62 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment 20

0.11

(107)

(0.62) GAAP fuel expense $ 665

$ 3.52

$ 347

$ 2.00 Fuel gallons



189





173

Debt-to-capitalization, including operating leases (in millions) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 1,795

$ 1,883 Capitalized operating leases 1,668

1,621 Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt 3,463

3,504 Shareholders' equity 3,689

3,816 Total Invested Capital $ 7,152

$ 7,320







Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 48 %

48 %

Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and special items (in millions) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt $ 268

$ 276 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 213

228 Long-term debt 1,795

1,883 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,455

1,393 Total adjusted debt 3,731

3,780 Less: Total cash and marketable securities (2,429)

(2,417) Adjusted net debt $ 1,302

$ 1,363







(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 GAAP Operating Income(a) $ 86

$ 70 Adjusted for:





Special items 569

580 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 203

76 Depreciation and amortization 417

415 Aircraft rent 277

291 EBITDAR $ 1,552

$ 1,432 Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR 0.8x

1.0x





(a) Operating income can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By excluding fuel expense and special items from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.

Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and special items, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.

CASM excluding fuel and special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.

Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.

Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.

Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities

Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)

Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit

Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure

ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown

CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items

CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control

Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt

Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding

Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised

Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program

Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers

Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus A320, and Airbus A321neo jets and all associated revenue and costs

Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee

RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile

Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.

RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM

Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile

