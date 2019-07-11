11.07.2019 22:01:00

Alaska Air Group reports June 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported June and year-to-date operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers SkyWest Airlines and Peninsula Airlines, a subsidiary of Ravn Air.

AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 1.7% increase in traffic on a 1.9% increase in capacity compared to June 2018. Load factor decreased 0.1 points to 88.2%.

The following table shows the operational results for June and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:


June


Year-to-Date


2019


2018


Change


2019


2018


Change

Revenue passengers (000)

4,207


4,188


0.5%


22,442


22,558


(0.5)%

Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic"

5,137


5,050


1.7%


27,087


26,887


0.7%

Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity"

5,825


5,716


1.9%


32,487


32,313


0.5%

Passenger load factor

88.2%


88.3%


(0.1) pts


83.4%


83.2%


0.2 pts

MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 0.6% increase in traffic on a 0.7% increase in capacity compared to June 2018. Load factor decreased 0.1 points to 88.7%. Mainline also reported 81.9% of its flights arrived on time in June 2019, compared to 82.4% reported in June 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for June and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:


June


Year-to-Date


2019


2018


Change


2019


2018


Change

Revenue passengers (000)

3,236


3,275


(1.2)%


17,070


17,673


(3.4)%

RPMs (000,000)

4,641


4,615


0.6%


24,379


24,581


(0.8)%

ASMs (000,000)

5,234


5,199


0.7%


29,114


29,387


(0.9)%

Passenger load factor

88.7%


88.8%


(0.1) pts


83.7%


83.6%


0.1 pt

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

81.9%


82.4%


(0.5) pts


79.9%


83.4%


(3.5) pts

REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 14.0% on a 14.3% increase in capacity compared to June 2018. Load factor decreased 0.1 points to 83.9%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 85.6% of its flights arrived on time in June 2019, compared to 85.9% in June 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for June and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:


June


Year-to-Date


2019


2018


Change


2019


2018


Change

Revenue passengers (000)

971


913


6.4%


5,372


4,885


10.0%

RPMs (000,000)

496


435


14.0%


2,708


2,306


17.4%

ASMs (000,000)

591


517


14.3%


3,373


2,926


15.3%

Passenger load factor

83.9%


84.0%


(0.1) pts


80.3%


78.8%


1.5 pts

On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT

85.6%


85.9%


(0.3) pts


82.3%


86.3%


(4.0) pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

 

