|
05.03.2022 16:52:00
Alaska Air Optimizes Its Boeing 737 MAX Fleet
A year and a half ago, Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) was a minor customer for Boeing's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX family, with just 32 firm orders. Since then, the West Coast-focused airline has dramatically expanded its 737 MAX order book as it made plans to modernize and simplify its fleet.But until very recently, Alaska Airlines had ordered only one of the five Boeing 737 MAX models: the 737-9. However, last week, the company announced that it would restructure its order book to incorporate two other 737 MAX variants.Alaska Airlines has expanded its Boeing 737 MAX order book several times since late 2020. In November 2020, the airline struck a deal to sell the 10 unwanted Airbus A320s that it owned to Air Lease in exchange for leasing 13 new Boeing 737-9s. A month later, Alaska agreed to place a firm order for 23 additional 737-9s, and options for another 15.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
