Alaska Air Tightens Q3 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Wedneday provided updated guidance for its third quarter.

The company now expects third-quarter revenue to grow in the range of 1%-2%, compared with the pror guidance of 0%-3%. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect revenue to grow 2.1% for the quarter.

Alaska Air said it is tightening the revenue outlook to reflect the impact of cancellations to the Maui island due to wild fire breakout.

Available seat miles (ASM) for the third quarter is now expected to be up about 13%, compared with the prior out look of 10%-13% increase.