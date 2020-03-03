Alaska Airlines Announces Additional Service From The Monterey Regional Airport To San Diego

MONTEREY, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based Alaska Airlines today announced a second non-stop flight between Monterey Regional Airport and San Diego, California beginning September 9, 2020. The new flight will be in addition to the existing service Alaska provides between the two markets.

"San Diego continues to enjoy strong popularity in our region. The addition of a second-round trip by Alaska Airlines is an indicator of the support our region has shown in the San Diego market. The new flight will also expand our ability to bring new visitors to our region in support of not only our hospitality industry but, importantly, the military support services that call the Central Coast region home," said Michael La Pier, Executive Director of Monterey Regional Airport. "We are elated that Alaska Airlines continues to grow its presence at Monterey Regional including the new flight announced today along with their recent announcement of daily non-stop service to Seattle beginning in June. The growth of our partnership with Alaska is the result of the support the region has shown for our current Alaska service and a strong indicator that the airline sees more opportunities at MRY," La Pier continued.

The new flight begins operation on September 9, 2020 and compliments the airlines existing daily flight between Monterey and San Diego. The flight will leave San Diego at 4:30 pm and will arrive Monterey at 5:58 pm. The flight to San Diego will leave Monterey at 6:40pm arriving San Diego at 8:03 pm.

"Expanding our robust route network in California, including offering additional frequencies on routes where we see high demand, is a top priority for us," said David Besse, Alaska's manager of network planning. "Our customers are showing us they're eager for a second roundtrip to Monterey, one of San Diego's seven California destinations served by Alaska Airlines."

The all-jet service between San Diego and Monterey will be provided by Alaska's sister carrier, Horizon Air, flying the Embraer 175 aircraft featuring first class and premium class cabins. On the E175, every seat is either a window or an aisle seat, there are no middle seats. Guests will enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity, hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed on personal devices and free texting while onboard. It's all part of Alaska's award-winning service and focus on offering low fares and great value to our guests.

Tickets for the new San Diego-Monterey service went on sale on Sunday March 1, 2020. To purchase, visit www.alaskaair.com or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

About Monterey Regional Airport

Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) is Monterey County's only commercial airport and accommodates over 400,000 passengers each year. The airport services eight nonstop markets with an average of 17 daily departures. We are committed to providing our customers with superior services in a safe, secure, professional environment. Be sure to visit www.montereyairport.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @montereyairport.

