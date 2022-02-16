Alaska Airlines Launches Subscription Program To Attract Travelers

(RTTNews) - Alaska Airlines on Wednesday revealed its first-ever subscription-based program, named Flight Pass. The program offers travelers with different budgets an opportunity to fly along many West Coast routes for a year.

As per the program, members can make up to 24 roundtrip flights in a year to the most popular destinations within California, including non-stop flights from California airports to chosen Nevada and Arizona destinations for a fixed monthly rate.

Flight Pass subscribers have the option to choose from two annual plans, based on the best value or most flexibility. The main deciding factor here is in the length of the required advanced booking time.

The first plan operates at $49 per month and Flight Pass Pro starts at $199 per month but is open for booking as early as 90 days in advance and also same-day booking up to two hours before departure.

Alaska Airlines termed its flight subscription plan an opportunity for travellers to "lock in main cabin deals for a full year" by offering people "lower than average fares on eligible flights."

Alex Corey, managing director of business development and products for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement, "After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there."

Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California for the airlines, commented, "the company is uniquely positioned to help our West Coast guests experience more with direct access to destinations near and far from our expanding hubs."

Flight Pass subscribers can also earn miles toward Mileage Plan elite status.