Alaska Airlines names a new vice president of strategy, analytics and transformation

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has promoted Tiffany DeHaan to vice president of strategy, analytics and transformation. DeHaan assumes the role currently held by Sandy Stelling, who will retire from Alaska Airlines in July after 23 years.

DeHaan will oversee the execution of company strategy, development of all strategic initiatives and overall project execution for Alaska. She is responsible for Alaska's data strategy to drive improved decision-making and value creation, while also providing leadership across the enterprise through successful collaboration and disciplined execution to deliver results for guests, employees and the airline.

"Tiffany is a big-picture strategic thinker who knows how to drive results and get things done," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "We are well positioned to execute on our strategic growth and we are fortunate to have someone with Tiffany's expertise and skills lead this work."

DeHaan joined Alaska in 2018 as managing director of culture, learning and inclusion. In that role, she provided strategic and operational leadership for diversity, equity and inclusion, employee engagement, recognition and events, people communications, and leadership and organizational development to elevate Alaska's culture and enhance the employee experience across Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. She launched Alaska's 2025 DEI Commitments, developed a vision and strategy for the Leader Academy to equip leaders to effectively lead in alignment with the company's values and expectations of their role, redesigned the talent management strategy, and launched employee engagement programs including Leader Immersion and Flight Path.

Prior to joining Alaska, DeHaan spent 12 years at Point B, a global business consulting firm, leading the strategic execution of critical initiatives for major organizations.

DeHaan earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in management information systems from Oregon State University. She and her family reside in Sammamish, Washington. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-names-a-new-vice-president-of-strategy-analytics-and-transformation-301819132.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines