Alaunos Extends Cooperative Research And Development Agreement With NCI

(RTTNews) - Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) announced the company has extended its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Cancer Institute, using the Sleeping Beauty technology through January 2025. The NCI will work to generate proof of concept utilizing the company's non-viral Sleeping Beauty technology for personalized TCR-T cell therapy. The T-cell receptors (TCRs) that react to the patient's tumor will be identified from the patient and used to generate a TCR-T cell therapy.

The company believes that the non-viral Sleeping Beauty technology could rapidly and cost effectively produce safe and potent TCR-T cell therapies without the complexity of gene editing or viral approaches.