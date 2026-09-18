Ziopharm Oncology Aktie

Ziopharm Oncology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JMYA / ISIN: US98973P1012

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18.09.2026 17:24:29

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Falls 17% After Public Offering Announcement

(RTTNews) - Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) is down 16.81 percent, losing $0.2697 to $1.3303 on Friday. The move comes after the biotechnology company announced a registered direct offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants expected to generate approximately $1.12 million in gross proceeds.

Alaunos Therapeutics is currently trading at $1.3303, down from the previous close of $1.60 after opening at $1.58 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $1.27 and $1.60 during the session, with trading volume at 28.57 million shares versus average volume of 248,877.

The offering includes sale of 380,469 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 386,654 shares, priced at $1.46 per share equivalent. The offering was priced at the market under Nasdaq rules and is expected to close on or about September 21, 2026. Alaunos plans to use the net proceeds primarily for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Shares have traded between $1.27 and $4.59 over the past 52 weeks.

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