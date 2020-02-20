Albany CDJR Offers Six Service Coupons to Use During February

ALBANY, Ore., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Linn County drivers willing to keep up on vehicle maintenance at an affordable cost will find in Albany CDJR a quick and reliable dealership. Using available online coupons, customers can save on oil changes, battery checks, parts replacement and body repairs. The team of certified service experts can diagnose and repair most vehicle makes and models, either used or new.

Albany CDJR is offering six different coupons in February. Car owners can get a free alignment with the purchase of four tires. Another coupon gets drivers a 15% discount on their next service appointment scheduled and performed on a Saturday. Other deals include a $10 discount on oil change, free battery health check during their next service appointment and 10% off in any purchased set of wiper blades. Drivers can also save 10% in repairs, maintenance, parts replacement or accessories that cost up to $200.

Interested customers simply need to show the coupon on their phone or print it off and present it at the time of the service. Coupons are valid until Feb. 29. Offers may not be combined with any other offer, incentive or special and some restrictions may apply. For full details on the terms, interested persons should contact the dealership.

The service and parts coupons can be viewed and downloaded by visiting the specials page on the dealership's website, https://www.albanychryslerdodgejeepram.com/. For more specific inquiries about available services and deals, interested persons can contact the Service Department by calling 541-590-2149. Albany CDJR Service Center is located at 2315 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany, OR 97322 and is open from 7:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

SOURCE Albany CDJR