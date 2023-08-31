|
31.08.2023 14:00:00
Albany International Completes Acquisition of Heimbach Group
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced today it has completed its acquisition of Heimbach Group (Heimbach). Headquartered in Düren, Germany, Heimbach is a global supplier of paper machine clothing for the production of all grades of paper and cardboard on all machine types as well as high-tech textile products used in a variety of sectors, such as the food processing, chemicals, construction materials and automotive industries.
Daniel Halftermeyer, President of Machine Clothing, said, "We are excited about the opportunities to create additional value for our shareholders and customers through the increased scale, complementary technologies and broader geographic footprint this transaction provides. Together we will effectively combine the strengths of each company to set a new standard in customer value delivery as the industry’s partner-of-choice.”
Albany acquired Heimbach for €132 million in cash, and assumed net debt of approximately €22 million. The transaction was funded with cash held in Europe.
About Heimbach Group
Headquartered in Düren, Germany, Heimbach has been a trusted paper machine clothing manufacturer for more than two centuries and serves customers principally in European and Asian markets from its 9 production facilities located in the same regions. Heimbach serves customers with comprehensive machine clothing products and services across the spectrum of pulp and paper grades.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of fabrics and process belts used in the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 32 plants in 14 countries, employs approximately 5,400 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831042449/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Albany International Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.07.23
|Ausblick: Albany International vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Albany International verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.06.23
|Albany International Boosts Paper Machine Clothing Portfolio with €153M Heimbach Acquisition (Benzinga)
|
27.04.23
|: Albany International upgraded to buy from hold at Truist (MarketWatch)
|
24.04.23
|Ausblick: Albany International informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Albany International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.23
|Why Albany International Stock Was Falling Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Albany International Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Albany International Corp.
|93,33
|0,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.