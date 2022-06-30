|
30.06.2022 22:20:00
Albany International Schedules Earnings Release Date
Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will release 2022 second-quarter financial results Monday, July 25, 2022 after the market close.
The Company will host a webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 26. Interested parties are encouraged to listen to the webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.albint.com.
Those without internet access may dial into the conference at 1-877-692-8955. Please provide your name, company, and access code 6740021 to the operator.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the website at approximately noon Eastern Time July 26.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed, consumable fabrics and process belts essential for the manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 facilities in 11 countries, employs approximately 4,100 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.